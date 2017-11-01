Elinor “Jean” Kelly Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Elinor “Jean” Kelly, of Hermitage, formerly a longtime resident of New Castle, passed away peacefully at 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 1, 2017 in the hospital of Sharon Regional Health System. She was 90.

Mrs. Kelly was born August 3, 1927 in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Walter and Edith (Sayre) Woods.

Jean was a 1945 graduate of South Hills High School, Mount Washington, Pennsylvania, where she was the first majorette in the history of the school’s marching band.

As a young woman, she worked for Bell Telephone, Pittsburgh and Fischer’s Big Wheel, New Castle. Jean worked as a purchasing agent for Lockley Manufacturing for many years, retiring in 1990 and previously worked in a similar capacity at the Crane Company, both New Castle. During her retirement, Jean worked part time at Bunny’s Card Shop, also New Castle.

She was a longtime member of Epworth United Methodist Church.

Jean enjoyed traveling, reading and gardening.

Her husband, Albert H. Kelly, whom she married July 10, 1948, passed away December 14, 1983.

Surviving are a daughter, Kandyce Ashton, Hermitage; a brother, William Woods, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; a granddaughter, Kristyn K. (Gregory) Bugnone, Warren, Ohio and two great-grandchildren, Christopher and Brooklyn Bugnone.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Friday, November 3 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be 12:00 Noon Friday, November 3 in the funeral home, with Rev. Wayne Schar, pastor of Epworth U.M.C., New Castle, officiating.

Interment will be held at Mt. Hermon-Union Cemetery, New Castle.