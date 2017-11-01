Francis P. “Frank” Crea Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 6, 2017 at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard with the Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for Francis P. “Frank” Crea, age 81, formerly of Hubbard who passed away on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at Garden Way Place in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Frank was born June 27, 1936 in Brookfield, Ohio a son of Paul and Marie A. Rucker Crea.

He was a 1954 graduate of Hubbard High School and received his associate Degree in Metallurgy from Penn State University.

He was a Hubbard Police Officer, owner and operator of The Glass House and later was a steel salesman for many years at Sharon Steel, Wisconsin Steel, Gerdau Steel Distributors formerly Mac Steel retiring in 2001.

Frank was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church of Hubbard where he ran bingo.

He was a Charter member of Hubbard Lions Club, Knights of Columbus, Hubbard Gridiron Club, and JFK Goal Liners. He was a past president of Hubbard PTA, coached Hubbard minor league and pony league baseball and also coached Hubbard midget league football.

He also was a Pittsburgh Pirates fan.

He was an Army Reserves veteran and a member of Hubbard VFW.

Frank wintered on Hutchinson Island in Florida for many years.

His wife the former Margaret M. Vittorio whom he married June 2, 1956 passed away on September 27, 2007.

He will be sadly missed by his family; his daughters, Paula M. DiFiore of Hubbard and Donna (Ross) Vecchio of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania; his sons, Frank J. (Judith) Crea of Lima, Ohio and John M. Crea of Hubbard and six grandchildren, John A. (Akane) DiFiore, Antonio (Kayla) Crea, Dominic Crea, Brady Crea, Bryce Crea and Andrew Vecchio and his dog, Toby. He also leaves his sister, Elizabeth (Arthur) Boring of Cherry Tree, Pennsylvania and his brother, Carl (Virginia) Crea of Asburn, Virginia.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife; his brother, Terry Crea; his sisters, Mary Wilson, Martha Sinkovich and Marie Ann Wagner.

There will be calling hours on Sunday, November 5, 2017 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and prayers on Monday, November 6, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Frank will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Children Mental Health Circle of Friends Foundation, 711 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44502.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 2 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.