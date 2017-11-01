Humane agent investigating death of pony in Hartford Township

A Trumbull County Sheriff's deputy was called to the home after reports that the animal was in deplorable conditions

By Published:
Trumbull County Sheriff

HARTFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – Humane agents are investigating the death of a pony in Hartford Township after reports that it wasn’t being cared for properly.

A man called 911 on Tuesday, telling a dispatcher that a pony was in deplorable conditions at a home in the 3700 block of Bushnell Campbell Road. He said the pony hadn’t been fed.

He told investigators that someone went to check on the animal and upon questioning a man in the home, the man told him that he didn’t even know a pony was there. The caller told the dispatcher that the man had been staying at the home for a couple of weeks.

A Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputy was sent over to investigate and found that the pony had died. Investigators said attempts to give the pony medical attention had been unsuccessful.

A humane agent with the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County is investigating. The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office said they will assist in the investigation, if needed.

No charges have been filed yet.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s