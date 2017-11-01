Jeanne E. Phillips Obituary

MASURY, Ohio – Jeanne E. (Colello) Phillips of Masury passed away at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, November 1, 2017, in the hospital of Sharon Regional Health System, with her family by her side, after an extended illness. She was 68.

Jeanne was born January 18, 1949, in Sharon, a daughter of John and Lena (Matteo) Colello.

She attended the former St. Joseph Parochial Grade School, Sharon and was a 1966 graduate of Sharon High School.

A homemaker, she was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon.

Jeanne’s’ family was the center of her life. She loved attending her grandchildren’s activities and enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. She also enjoyed trips to the casino and bingo.

Surviving are her husband of nearly 50 years, Dale L. Phillips; two daughters, Tammy (Gary) Hiner, Brookfield and Tisha (Grace Wilson) Phillips, Masury; two brothers, Dale (Carla) Phillips, Jr., Liberty Township, Ohio and Guy (Dee) Simpson, Brookfield; six grandchildren whom she adored, Chelsea, Gary, Sammie, Ty, Lanie and Macy; a great-grandson, Kaden and two brothers, Mike Colello, Sr., Sharon and J. Ron Colello, Sharpsville.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Joey and Jack Colello.

Calling hour will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass on Monday, November 6, 2017, in St. Joseph Church, Sharon.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, in the church, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Entombment will be in America’s Cemetery mausoleum, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 3 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.