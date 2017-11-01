Judge grants adoption, emphasizes critical need for parents

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The judge who oversees adoptions in Mahoning County says there is an urgent need for families to foster and adopt children.

Probate Judge Robert Rusu awarded the adoption Wednesday of 20-month-old Jacqueline to her new parents Teresa and Shawn Wolfe of Wooster.

Workers with Mahoning County Children’s Services went to court to gain custody of the little girl from her birth mother. Wolfe, who is the woman’s half-brother, and his wife agreed to seek adoption.

“She needed a loving family, a forever family. She wasn’t able to stay with her family, so we stepped in,” Wolfe said.

Rusu says he handles 40 to 50 adoptions each year, and the majority come through Children’s Services.

Rusu told the audience gathered in the courthouse rotunda that the county needs to find 100 families every year and encouraged parents who are willing to care for other children to consider adoption.