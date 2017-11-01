Mahoning County offering deal for parents behind in child support

The program is called 'Deal for your Wheels'

By Published:
August is Child Support Awareness Month.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Child Support Enforcement Agency is offering a deal to parents who have had their driver license suspended for not paying child support.

Beginning November  2 and running through November 30,  parents who are behind in child support and wanting to have their license reinstated can make a one-month payment plus $1, and promise to look for employment if not working in return for a document to have their driver license reinstated.

Anyone wishing to participate must go to the Oakhill Renaissance Place, 345 Oak Hill Ave., Youngstown, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and ask to speak with a license suspension case manager.

Participants will be required to make a one month payment of child support plus $1 that will to the amount that is in arrears. The reinstatement form, along with a $25 reinstatement fee, can be taken to any Ohio BMV location for license reinstatement.

For more information contact the Mahoning County Child Support Enforcement Agency at (330) 740-2073.

