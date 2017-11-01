Newton Falls students claiming they’re not safe protest outside school

Newton Falls' superintendent said the district's lawyers and attorneys for all students involved have spoken and the district believes it is following the law

By Published: Updated:
Newton Falls victims rights protest

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – More than a dozen students at Newton Falls High School stood outside in the cold Wednesday morning, protesting for student safety.

One of the teenagers in the group said a student she and someone else have a protection order against has been allowed back into the building to attend classes.

WKBN 27 First News has not been able to independently verify the protection order since everyone involved is under the age of 18.

We’ve reached out to the juvenile court administrator, who said they’ll be speaking with the prosecutor to see what, if any, information can be released.

“The school just doesn’t care. They don’t feel the need to protect their students. Girls here don’t feel safe, boys here don’t feel safe,” a student said.

Superintendent Paul Woodard said the district’s lawyers and attorneys for all students involved have spoken and the district believes it is following the law.

.

