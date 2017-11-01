Norma (Natal) Andujar Obituary

LIBERTY, Ohio – A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 5 in Spanish Seventh Day Adventist Church, for Norma Andujar, 57, whom passed away at home on Wednesday, November 1, 2017.

Norma was born March 17, 1960 in Youngstown, to her parents Felix and Margarita Natal.

She was a 1978 graduate of the Rayen School.

She was a member of both Spanish Seventh Day Adventist Church and Sacred Heart Church.

Norma was a medical assistant and x-ray technician who worked for Dr. Shultz and Dr. Vandever.

She was survived by her husband, Nelson Andujar; daughter, Lesley (Samuel) Vazquez; grandchildren, Lysette and Santonio Vazquez; reared nieces, Margarita (Jesse) Harris and Marcelina Hernandez; siblings, German (Ana) Natal (three), Gloria (Juan) Vasques (four), Felix, Jr. (Irene) Natal (two), Eddie (Cynthia) Molina (six) and Leticia Natal (two); in-laws, Annette Burk (two), Margarita (Carlos) Rodriquez (three), Hilda (Jim) Mckee and Nellie Fernandez (three) and many loving great and great-great-nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Tony Natal; nephew, Christopher Andujar and brothers-in-law, Thomas and Alonso.

Family and friends will gather in Schiavone Funeral Home on Saturday, November 4 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 3 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



