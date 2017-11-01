Papa John’s blames kneeling NFL players on slumping sales

Papa John’s has been listed as the official pizza of the NFL since 2010

By NBC4 Staff Published:
Papa Johns

LOUISVILLE, KY (WCMH) — The owner of pizza chain Papa Johns is blaming kneeling players in the NFL for lackluster sales.

According to CNBC, John Schnatter, founder and CEO of Papa John’s said the league not resolving the issue of players kneeling during the national anthem, have hurt his company and its sales.

“The NFL has been a long and valued partner over the years but we are certainly disappointed that NFL and its leadership did not resolve the ongoing situation to the satisfaction of all parties,” Schnatter said during an earnings call Wednesday. “This should have been nipped in the bud a year and a half ago.”

Papa John’s has been listed as the official pizza of the NFL since 2010, and the company states that a decline in viewership and negative consumer sentiments led to the sales slump.

“The NFL has hurt us and, more importantly, by not resolving the current debacle to the player and owner’s satisfaction, NFL leadership has hurt’s Papa John’s,” Schnatter told CNBC.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s