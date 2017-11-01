Police: Man stole purse from woman shopping at Warren Giant Eagle

Charles Conley is charged with robbery

Charles Conley, charged with robbery in Warren.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was arrested Tuesday, accused of stealing a purse from a woman shopping at the Giant Eagle on Mahoning Avenue.

The robbery happened Saturday afternoon, according to the Warren City Police Department.

Police identified the robber as 36-year-old Charles Conley after an investigation.

Police said Conley followed a woman inside the store, and when she moved away from her buggy, grabbed her purse. The woman noticed Conley and grabbed for the purse as well, leading to a short tug of war, according to police.

Police said Conley was able to rip the purse from the woman’s grasp, however, and run from the store.

Inside the woman’s purse were her keys, debit cards, driver’s license and other personal information.

Conley pleaded not guilty to the robbery charge in court Wednesday. He’s scheduled to appear again in court on November 9.

