Small Business Saturday – Casal’s Dé Spa & Salon

Casal's has two convenient locations in the Valley - Canfield and Howland

By Published:
Casal's dé spa and salon

Locations: Canfield and Howland
Phone: 330-533-6766
Website: http://www.casalsspa.com/home

Com in to pick up a gift card for your loved ones this holiday season!

Our specialty-trained professionals offer a full line of salon and spa services with an artist’s touch.

From the best stylists bringing the latest trends in styling and color to the Valley, to innovative and exotic spa services performed by an elite team of massage specialists, Casal’s offers an experience like none other. Let the professionals at Casal’s transport you to a world that revolves around you, and experience life lived well!

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s