Small Business Saturday – Komara Jewelers

Komara Jewelers is located on Canfield Rd. in Canfield

Komara Jewelers

Address: 3649 Canfield Road, Canfield, OH 44406
Phone: (330) 793-9048
Fax: (330) 793-1104
Email: service.canfield@komarajewelers.com
Hours:
Monday: 10 AM – 8 PM
Tuesday: 10 AM – 6 PM
Wednesday: 10 AM – 6 PM
Thursday: 10 AM – 8 PM
Friday: 10 AM – 6 PM
Saturday: 10 AM – 4 PM
Sunday: Closed

We don’t just sell jewelry; we sell happiness.

For years we have provided our clients with exquisite beauty, unsurpassed quality, stunning choices, and unparalleled professionalism from our spacious and accessible store in Canfield, Ohio. If you are already a member of our extended family, Hello! If you are new to us, we genuinely and warmly invite you to get to know us and our special way of doing business.

