Small Business Saturday – Salt Sensations

Address: 1449 Boardman-Canfield Rd, Boardman, OH 44512

Phone: Tracy Prizant – 330-953-2405

Hours:

M,W,F: 10:00 am – 7:00 pm

T, TH: 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

SAT: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Salt Therapy is a natural way to help clear sinuses & lungs, rejuvenate the skin, and reduce stress & anxiety. Our Salt Therapy rooms simulate a micro-climate of therapeutic air found deep in Salt Caves in Europe & Asia which have been used for healing purposes for hundreds of years. Benefit from Salt Therapy by simply breathing in dry-salt aerosol which moves deeply into the respiratory system absorbing mucus, reducing inflammation, and killing bacteria. Having skin exposed to dry salt therapy also improves skin’s micro-circulation and rejuvenates the skin’s surface. Being in a salt room is relaxing and helps reduce stress and fatigue.