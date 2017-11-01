Small Business Saturday – Salt Sensations

Salt Sensation is located on Boardman-Canfield Rd. in Boardman

By Published:
Salt Sensations logo

Address: 1449 Boardman-Canfield Rd, Boardman, OH 44512
Phone: Tracy Prizant – 330-953-2405
Hours:
M,W,F: 10:00 am – 7:00 pm
T, TH: 10:00 am – 8:00 pm
SAT: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Salt Therapy is a natural way to help clear sinuses & lungs, rejuvenate the skin, and reduce stress & anxiety. Our Salt Therapy rooms simulate a micro-climate of therapeutic air found deep in Salt Caves in Europe & Asia which have been used for healing purposes for hundreds of years. Benefit from Salt Therapy by simply breathing in dry-salt aerosol which moves deeply into the respiratory system absorbing mucus, reducing inflammation, and killing bacteria. Having skin exposed to dry salt therapy also improves skin’s micro-circulation and rejuvenates the skin’s surface. Being in a salt room is relaxing and helps reduce stress and fatigue.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s