Small Business Saturday – Wedgewood Pizza

Locations:
330-799-2102 – Austintown
330-726-2010 – Boardman
330-609-6699 – Howland
330-332-2014 – Salem
Website: http://wedgewoodpizza.com/

On Standards: “Never go down in quality. That’s the trick. If you change, always change to something better.”

Our focus will always be on using the finest ingredients available. Everything is prepared from scratch to the exact standards of the owner, Fernando Riccioni. To maintain the excellence, Wedgewood Fernando’s Pizza serves only pizza. To quote Fernando “We don’t do anything extravagant, we just do pizza!” As we grow to better serve you, we will remain dedicated to these ideals. Our “expanding family” pledges to continue this award winning tradition of producing only the highest quality pizza.

