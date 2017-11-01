Storm Team 27: Cool with rain

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Look for more rain Wednesday afternoon and night with warming temperatures into Thursday.
Forecast
Today: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. (70%)
High: 46
Tonight: Scattered rain showers. (80%)
Low: 45
Thursday: Warmer. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 63
Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (30%)
High: 56 Low; 53
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 56 Low: 37
Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 63 Low: 50
Monday: Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 63 Low: 54
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (20%)
High: 50 Low: 43
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Small risk for a shower. (20%)
High: 48 Low: 38
