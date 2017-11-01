Storm Team 27: Rain through the night

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Rain is like through the night into Thursday morning. Temperatures will warm into the 50’s.
Look for warmer temperatures Thursday with a chance for showers early. Temperatures will push toward the low 60’s.
The unsettled weather will last into the weekend. It will stay warm through Sunday.
Forecast
Tonight: Breezy with rain showers likely. Chance for thunder. Temperatures rising overnight. Chance of rain 100%.
Low: 43° (Temps rising through the night)
Thursday: Cloudy, breezy, and warmer. Scattered showers in the morning, then an isolated sprinkle possible in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40%.
High: 63°
Thursday night: Cloudy and mild. A shower possible toward morning. Chance of rain 20%.
Low: 53°
Friday: Morning showers or thunderstorms likely. Peeks of sunshine in the afternoon and evening. Chance of rain 70%.
High: 57°
Saturday: Peeks of sunshine early. Becoming mostly cloudy with the chance for evening showers. Chance of rain 30%.
High: 60° Low: 38°
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and warm. Chance for showers. Chance of rain 40%.
High: 65° Low: 51°
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, especially in the morning. Temperatures falling through the day. Chance of rain 60%.
High: 596 (Temps falling through the day) Low: 52°
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Chance of rain 40%.
High: 48° Low: 40°
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Chance of rain 40%.
High: 48° Low: 41°
Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 49° Low: 39°
.