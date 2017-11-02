4 students injured in New Castle school bus crash

Published:
Four students were injured in a school bus crash in downtown New Castle, Pa.

NEW CASTLE (WKBN) – Four students were injured in a school bus crash Wednesday afternoon in downtown New Castle.

According to KDKA in Pittsburgh, the accident was reported just after 3 p.m. at North Jefferson and East Grant Streets.

The bus and another vehicle collided.

Officials say 47 students from George Washington Intermediate School were on the bus at the time of the crash. Four of them were taken to the hospital to be checked out after hitting their heads during the impact.

There’s no word on their conditions or what caused the accident.

