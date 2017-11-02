Austintown Kmart hit by latest Sears Holding Co. closures

Sears Holding Co. announced Thursday that it would be closing another 45 Kmart and 18 Sears locations

K-Mart exterior
FILE photo

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Kmart in Austintown is among the latest closures for the troubled company.

Sears Holding Co. announced Thursday that it would be closing another 45 Kmart and 18 Sears locations. The list of closures included several Ohio and Pennsylvania stores, although the Austintown Kmart is the only local store on the list.

This comes after Kmart locations in Boardman and Warren have closed, as well as Sears stores in Salem, Hermitage, Austintown and New Castle.

Sears Holding Co. has been closing its stores across the U.S. in a cost-cutting campaign amid a decline for the department-store sector.

Note: The picture above is not of the Austintown store. 

