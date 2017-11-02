Cavs forward Tristan Thompson out 3-4 weeks with calf injury

Thompson played in a franchise record 447 consecutive games before a thumb injury ended his streak April 5.

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published:
Tristan Thompson, LeBron James
Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson, celebrates with forward LeBron James after a basket during the second quarter of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Cetlics, Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson could be out for a month because of a strained left calf.

He was injured in the second quarter of Wednesday night’s loss to Indiana and left Quicken Loans Arena on crutches. The team said he had an MRI on Thursday and is projected to return in three to four weeks.

The injury is the latest blow to the Cavs, who have lost four straight and are just 3-5 this season. Cleveland has had its share of injuries, but the bigger issue has defense for the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions.

Thompson had been coming off the bench, with Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue juggling lineups and trying to mesh many new players. Lue has already used five different starting lineups.

Thompson played in a franchise record 447 consecutive games before a thumb injury ended his streak April 5.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s