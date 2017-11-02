Centers for Hearing Care offering free hearing aids for the holiday

The Boardman business is looking for local people who don't have the money to pay for hearing aids

Hearing aids were given out to 35 people who otherwise would not be able to afford the devices. They were distributed by Dr. Sheryl Figliano, president and owner of the Centers for Hearing Care in Boardman.
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Centers for Hearing Care is looking for local people who are hearing-impaired and who don’t have the money to pay for hearing aids.

The center is offering free hearing aids as part of its “Hearing for the Holidays” Mission.

Those who qualify must call the Centers for Hearing Care at 330-779-8090 before November 17.

The selected candidates will receive audiological counseling, custom-made and fitted hearing aids, a limited supply of batteries and instruction on the proper care and usage of the device.

Candidates can be any age but must be a current resident of Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties. They also must be available on Saturday, December 16 to receive the hearing aids.

They are selected based on financial need and hearing impairment.

Dr. Sheryl Figliano, president and doctor of audiology at the Centers for Hearing Care, said Hearing for the Holidays is focused on changing the lives of those who couldn’t otherwise afford hearing aids.

