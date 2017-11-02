Company releases Youngstown area’s first virtual reality game

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley’s gaming scene just got bigger.

Enyx Gaming Production released the first virtual reality game to come from the Youngstown area.

The game, “A Haunting: Witching Hour,” was released this Halloween.

Enyx CEO Don Hileman said they’ve worked hours, using facial recognition and “motion capture suits” to create realistic movement. Hileman said he hopes this game creates a name for Youngstown gamers and jumpstarts the business.

“This is a huge milestone for us as a company because coming up with an idea for a game is one thing. Actually being able to launch it is a whole different story,” he said. “So now that we’ve launched, we can just keep building on that.”

The game has been released as “early access,” meaning its still in the editing stages. It is about 10 to 15 minutes long to play, and developers are reaching for it to be nearly an hour.

Gamers can purchase “A Haunting” at a discounted price in exchange for feedback on what can be improved.

You can find and download the game online, at www.steampowered.com. For more information on Enyx, www.enyxstudios.com.