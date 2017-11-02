Couple rescued from roof of burning house in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A husband and wife were rescued from a roof after their house caught fire early Thursday.

The fire broke out just after midnight at the house on Juanita Avenue.

When fire crews got there, smoke was pouring from the windows and the couple was standing on the roof of an attached porch.

They told firefighters they were upstairs when the fire started, but there was too much smoke to make it downstairs. They climbed out on the roof and yelled for help.

A neighbor said she heard the screams and called 911.

The couple was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital to be checked out.

The fire is under investigation.