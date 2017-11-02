Deflated Dodger fans face bitter taste of World Series loss

The boys in blue, who had the best record in Major League Baseball, never came close in a Game 7 World Series loss to the Houston Astros

By Published:
The boys in blue, who had the best record in Major League Baseball, never came close in a Game 7 World Series loss to the Houston Astros.
Photo: Reed Saxon, AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Everyone in Los Angeles knew this was the Dodgers’ year. And then it wasn’t.

The boys in blue, who had the best record in Major League Baseball, never came close in a Game 7 World Series loss to the Houston Astros.

On a day the team’s fans thought they would finally get the sweet taste of 1988, the last time the Dodgers won a World Series, they instead got the bitter taste of 1978, the last time they lost it.

“Heartbroken” was a word that appeared everywhere in the Dodger corners of Facebook and Twitter on Wednesday night after the 5-1 loss.

And now, people who thought they would be watching a parade through the city streets this week will have to turn their thoughts to next spring, again.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s