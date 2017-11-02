Deflated Dodger fans face bitter taste of World Series loss

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Everyone in Los Angeles knew this was the Dodgers’ year. And then it wasn’t.

The boys in blue, who had the best record in Major League Baseball, never came close in a Game 7 World Series loss to the Houston Astros.

On a day the team’s fans thought they would finally get the sweet taste of 1988, the last time the Dodgers won a World Series, they instead got the bitter taste of 1978, the last time they lost it.

“Heartbroken” was a word that appeared everywhere in the Dodger corners of Facebook and Twitter on Wednesday night after the 5-1 loss.

And now, people who thought they would be watching a parade through the city streets this week will have to turn their thoughts to next spring, again.

