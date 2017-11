Dora Jeannette Yourema Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Dora Jeannette Yourema passed away Thursday, November 2, 2017.

She was born March 19, 1925.

Dora is survived by her daughter, Joan Schaaf and her husband, Ron, granddaughter, Janell Black and her husband, Jason; and two great-grandchildren, Alexis Spinks and Hunter Jordan.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Esther (Thompson) and Thomas Collins; her husband, John Yourema; a sister, Emma Collins and two brothers, Kenneth and Thomas Collins.

Arrangements are being handled by John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Hermitage, Pennsylvania.