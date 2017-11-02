Election November 2017: Chris Shaker

Name: Chris Shaker

City of Residence: Niles

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Desired: Niles Municipal Court Judge

Facebook: Facebook.com/ShakerForJudge

Why should you be elected

My private experience as an attorney for 33 years and public experience as a Trumbull County Assistant Prosecutor 15 years together with my status as an appointed Acting Judge in the Niles Court has prepared me for this judicial seat.

Top three priorities

1) Provide services to the residents of Niles, Weathersfield and McDonald without straining the Niles City budget.

2) Aggressively seek alternate funding sources for computer enhancement and courtroom security upgrades.

3) Create a Drug Court and Veterans Court.

Biography

EDUCATION

• Capital University Law School, Columbus, Ohio

Juris Doctor, May 1983. Class Rank: Top 20%

Activities: Student Body Vice President, 1980-1981

• Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio

Bachelor of Science in Social Work, May 1980

Activities: Student Body President College of Social Work, 1979-1980

LEGAL EXPERIENCE

• Shaker & Shaker, LLP, Niles, Ohio November 1987 – present

• Partner, Litigated in all area courts including Municipal, County, Common Pleas, Probate, Domestic, 11th District Court Of Appeals, Ohio Supreme Court and Federal District Court

• Law Offices of Christopher J. Shaker, Niles, Ohio November 1983 – November 1987 Assistant Trumbull County Prosecutor, Warren, Ohio 1984 – 1999

• Represented Trumbull County School Boards (15 years)

• Trumbull County Juvenile Prosecutor (2 years)

• Assistant Ohio Attorney General 1984 – 1995

Collections Division

• Ohio House of Representatives Page & Legislative Aide 1978 – 1980; 1982 – 1983

• House Speaker Vernal Riffe, Representatives: Robert Nader & Joseph Williams

OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICE

• Trumbull County Bar Association President 1995 – 1996

• Security Dollar Bank, Chairman of the Board, Niles, Ohio 1993 – 2000 Security Dollar Bank, Board Member 1987 – 2000

• Niles Kiwanis Club Past President

• Niles Jaycees Club Past President

• St. Stephen Church, Niles, Ohio Parish Council

• Niles Park & Recreation Board, Niles, Ohio Board Member

• Trumbull County YMCA Board Member

• Youngstown Diocese Values & Visions Board Member

OTHER

• Appointed and serving as Acting Judge, Niles Municipal Court, Niles, Ohio