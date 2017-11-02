Election November 2017: Brian Burkey, Sr.

Name: Brian Burkey Sr

City of Residence: Howland

Party Affiliation: None

Office Desired: Howland School Board Member

Facebook: Brian Burkey for Howland School Board

Why should you be elected

There has been a decline in our school system and nothing is getting any better. As a parent of two children that attend Howland I decided to run so I can help make the correct changes our system needs. I am not only looking out for my children’s future but everyone elses children as well.

Top three priorities

1) The most important priority is bullying. There needs to be stricter laws on bullying. No child so have to go to school in fear.

2) The second priority is offering classes that offer life skills. Home economics and shop should still be taught.

3) The third priority is our schools facilities. Our schools are old and dated. We do not have air conditioning for our students.

Biography

I have served as a committee member for my sons Cub Scout troop as well as an Assistant Cub Master. Now my son is a Boy Scout i serve as an Assistant Scout Master as well as an committee member.

