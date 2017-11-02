Election November 2017: Jamael Tito Brown

Jamael Tito Brown is running for Mayor of the City of Youngstown.

Name: Jamael Tito Brown
City of Residence: Youngstown
Party Affiliation: Democrat
Office Desired: Mayor of the City of Youngstown
Facebook: www.facebook.com/justvotetito/
Twitter: @JTitoBrown

Why should you be elected
I am running for Mayor because Youngstown needs a Mayor who will not cave and compromise to money and Power. As mayor, I will restore honesty, trust, and integrity back in city hall. It’s about affecting lives and making this city the best it can be, Youngstown deserve better.

Top three priorities
1) Create liveable wage jobs
2) Restore brighter, safer neighborhoods
3) Reinvest back into our community

Biography
Tito is a lifelong resident of Youngstown and a product of Youngstown schools; a graduate of The Rayen High School; Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice and Master’s Degree in Clinical Counseling from Youngstown State University.

His professional experience includes: Case Worker for Mahoning County Children Services; Community Organizer at Youngstown State University; appointed the Human Relations Director for the City of Youngstown; currently serves as the Chief Deputy Treasurer at the Mahoning County Treasurer’s Office.

Tito is a dedicated public servant with an unblemished record: Youngstown School Board; 3rd Ward Councilman; President of Youngstown City Council.

Tito has been happily married to his wife Lynette for 13 years. Together they have 4 children.

