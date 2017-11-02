Farrell’s Townsend makes history in D10 semifinal win

The Steelers advance to face Cambridge Springs in the District 10 Class A Finals on Thursday November 9th at a site TBA

By Published:
Farrell rolled past West Middlesex 46-12 in the District 10 Class A Semifinals Thursday night at Wilmington High School.

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Farrell rolled past West Middlesex 46-12 in the District 10 Class A Semifinals Thursday night at Wilmington High School.

Jourdan Townsend broke Mercer County’s all-time record for most receiving touchdowns in a single season with 18. He broke the previous record of 17 which was held by Ziyon Strickland (Sharon) and AJ Turner (Grove City).

Townsend finished with six receptions for 127 yards and two touchdowns on the night. He also scored an additional touchdown on the ground.

Farrell Quarterback Isaac Clarke completed 11-14 passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns without toss an interception.

West Middlesex was led by Junior Running Back Clayton Parrish, who tallied 151 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

The Big Reds end the season with a record of 2-9 overall.

With the win, the Steelers (8-2) advance to face Cambridge Springs in the District 10 Class A Finals on Thursday November 9th at a site TBA.

Read more: Week eleven high school football stories

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s