Farrell’s Townsend makes history in D10 semifinal win

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Farrell rolled past West Middlesex 46-12 in the District 10 Class A Semifinals Thursday night at Wilmington High School.

Jourdan Townsend broke Mercer County’s all-time record for most receiving touchdowns in a single season with 18. He broke the previous record of 17 which was held by Ziyon Strickland (Sharon) and AJ Turner (Grove City).

Townsend finished with six receptions for 127 yards and two touchdowns on the night. He also scored an additional touchdown on the ground.

Farrell Quarterback Isaac Clarke completed 11-14 passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns without toss an interception.

West Middlesex was led by Junior Running Back Clayton Parrish, who tallied 151 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

The Big Reds end the season with a record of 2-9 overall.

With the win, the Steelers (8-2) advance to face Cambridge Springs in the District 10 Class A Finals on Thursday November 9th at a site TBA.

