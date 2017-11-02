Hoffman apologizes for alleged harassment incident in 1985

The Associated Press Published:
Actor Dustin Hoffman poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Meyerowitz Stories' during the London Film Festival in London, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.
Actor Dustin Hoffman poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Meyerowitz Stories' during the London Film Festival in London, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Dustin Hoffman is apologizing for the alleged sexual harassment of a 17-year-old intern in 1985, saying “it is not reflective of who I am.”

Writer Anna Graham Hunter alleges that the now 80-year-old actor groped her on the set of TV movie “Death of a Salesman” and “talked about sex to me and in front of me.” She was left in tears, she wrote in a Wednesday column in The Hollywood Reporter.

The Oscar-winner replied in a statement: “I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am.”

Hoffman is the latest Hollywood name linked to a deluge of sexual harassment and assault allegations.

