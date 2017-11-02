Hope Foundation Accepting Nominations for H.O.P.E. Award

The Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley is asking the community for nominations for the H.O.P.E. Award for Lifetime Achievement. The award is for someone who goes above and beyond for others in the Valley and exemplifies the characteristics of being Honorable, Outstanding, Philanthropic and Excellent.

The H.O.P.E. honorees will be honored at the foundation’s 8th Annual “Wine for Hope” event on Friday, April 13, 2018 at the Lake Club in Poland.

Past recipients of the award include Henry Nemenz (local businessman), John Gocala, Sr. (retired YSU Police Chief), George Gabriel (Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities) and Raymond Morrow (youth advocate).

Nominations for the award are due by January 19, 2018.

Click below for a nomination form:

H.O.P.E. Nomination Form 2018

More information on the nominations and the event can be found at www.hopemv.org