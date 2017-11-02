Hope Foundation Accepting Nominations for H.O.P.E. Award

The Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley is asking the community for nominations for the H.O.P.E. Award for Lifetime Achievement.

By Published:

The Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley is asking the community for nominations for the H.O.P.E. Award for Lifetime Achievement.  The award is for someone who goes above and beyond for others in the Valley and exemplifies the characteristics of being Honorable, Outstanding, Philanthropic and Excellent.

The H.O.P.E. honorees will be honored at the foundation’s 8th Annual “Wine for Hope” event on Friday, April 13, 2018 at the Lake Club in Poland.

Past recipients of the award include Henry Nemenz (local businessman), John Gocala, Sr. (retired YSU Police Chief), George Gabriel (Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities) and Raymond Morrow (youth advocate).

Nominations for the award are due by January 19, 2018.

Click below for a nomination form:
H.O.P.E. Nomination Form 2018

More information on the nominations and the event can be found at www.hopemv.org

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s