James R. Billingsley Obituary

SEBRING, Ohio – James R. Billingsley, 75, of Sebring passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

James was born in Zanesville, Ohio to the late James C. and Betty M. (Daily) Billingsley.

He was a machinist by trade and was employed by Alliance Machine.

James enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians and was also a fan of action movies, especially James Bond films.

Mr. Billingsley is survived by his wife of 53 years, Barbara J. (Reynolds) Billingsley; his children, Jill L. Billingsley-Canterbury (Kevin), Jeffrey S. Billingsley and Jennifer K. Billingsley (Jerry Clark). He has one grandson, Tyler C. Clark. James is also survived by his sisters, Jane (Ken) Reynolds and Janine (Dan) Watts; a sister-in-law, Linda Jackson (“Chick”); an uncle, James Daily and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry E. Billingsley.

The family will receive friends at the Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m.

A graveside service will be held at Sebring Grandview cemetery on Wednesday, November 8 at 11:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions can be made in James’ honor to the American Diabetes Association at www.donations.diabetes.org or by calling 1-800-342-2383.

Friends may send condolences and sign the guest book online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring.

