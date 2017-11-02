Mahoning County indictments: November 2, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on November 2, 2017:

Jason Gibson: Two counts of forgery and two counts of receiving stolen property

Thomas Williams: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Damon L. Banks Lopez: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications

Delord Green: Escape, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, 12 counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of obstructing official business and illegal use of food stamps or WIC program benefits

John Houser: Possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia

Braylon Hunter: Possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia

Michael Moore: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia

Robert D. Dragelevich: Aggravated possession of drugs

Tina Marie McMahon: Possession of a dangerous drug, vandalism and obstructing official business

James Meade: Failure to register

Heather Nelson: Possession of heroin

Kevin M. Sabo: Escape and vandalism

Joshua Pixley: Possession of marijuana

Robert J. Hamrock, Jr.: Theft from elderly

Jesse R. Spragling: Receiving stolen property and misuse of credit card

Kenneth M. Daniel, II: Aggravated murder, murder with firearm specifications and having weapons while under disability

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

