Margaret L. McKee Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Private services were held for Margaret L. McKee, 88, of Canfield who passed away Thursday, November 2, at Sunrise Care Center in Poland.

Margaret was born June 17, 1929 in Youngstown the daughter of the late Rossitter D. and Hazel (Shankle) Johnson.

She was a graduate of Liberty High School class of 1947.

She was a homemaker, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Margaret was a former member of Glenwood Primitive Methodist Church.

Her husband, Charles F. McKee, whom she married June 5, 1948, passed away October 28, 2014. They were married for 66 years and she cared for him following his first heart attack at the age of 50 until his passing at the age of 89.

Margaret leaves three children, Susan Holzschuh of Johnson City, Tennessee, Ruth (Tim) Trowbridge of Kent, Ohio and Fred (Karen) McKee of Berlin Center; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Following her wishes there were no calling hours and services were private.

