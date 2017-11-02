Mill Creek bike trail to be extended through downtown, YSU

The trail will stretch to Youngstown State's campus and Front Street, where the new amphitheater is being built

Mill Creek Park bike trail, Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There have been a number of improvements in downtown Youngstown and around YSU. Now there’s one more project added to the list of changes — upgrades to the Mill Creek MetroParks bike trail.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has recently funded over $11.7 million to the Ohio Clean Trails Fund. YSU and the city received a $500,000 chunk of that grant to expand the Mill Creek trail.

The City of Youngstown is also contributing 25 percent of that amount on top of the grant, making the total project $625,000.

Director of Public Works Charles Shasho said the required local match will likely come out of the water and wastewater funds because the drainage system will have to be moved to put the trail in.

“That will add a lot of costs to the project,” he said.

Youngstown’s bike trail will be extended to reach YSU’s campus and Front Street, where the new amphitheater is being built.

“We’re hoping, obviously, that people use the trail, improve the fitness of people in the area, make people want to come downtown more. If you’re going on a bike ride, why not go downtown to the amphitheater?” Shasho said.

He said there will also be new lighting put in along the trail.

Carly Lowery, a junior at YSU, said she thinks it will be a great addition to campus.

“I think that’s an awesome idea, especially for the Youngstown area. I know a lot of students who love biking and I would definitely go from Mill Creek. It would be easy access.”

Shasho said it’s one more piece in improving downtown Youngstown.

They’re hoping to begin construction in fall of 2018.

