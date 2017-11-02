Mom charged after disabled toddler found dead in Pa. bathtub

Police say they found Michelle Wallace, of Pen Argyl, passed out on a couch with a syringe and spoon nearby

PEN ARGYL, Pa. (AP) – Police say a mother has been charged in the death of her disabled 2-year-old son, who was found unresponsive in a bathtub overrunning with water.

Michelle Wallace, of Pen Argyl, was arrested and charged Wednesday with involuntary manslaughter and drug paraphernalia offenses.

Officers were alerted by a man who has a 10-year-old son with Wallace. Police say he was to meet Wallace so she could hand off their son, but she wasn’t answering her door.

He told officers he was concerned about her drug use.

Police say they found 34-year-old Wallace passed out on a couch with a syringe and spoon nearby. They say she awoke disoriented and went to check the bathroom, where she emerged with a limp child.

Attempts to revive the boy failed. The nature of the child’s disability wasn’t made clear.

No attorney is listed.

