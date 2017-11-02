Mom helps stop knife attack in Warren, stomps on suspect’s foot

The incident happened about 4 p.m. Wednesday at a house in the 100 block of Cherry Ave. N.W. 

By Published:
Zachary Aikens, charged with felonious assault in warren.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The mother of a 20-year-old man who had thrown his attacker to the ground during a fight was held there by his mom, who stomped on the attacker’s foot and took away his knife.

The incident happened about 4 p.m. Wednesday at a house in the 100 block of Cherry Ave. N.W.

According to a police report, 21-year-old Zachary Aikens became enraged because he and his family were being evicted from the home on Cherry Ave. The 20-year-old victim said Aikens pulled a knife on him and began slashing and jabbing it at him.

The victim threw Aikens to the ground as his mother stomped on Aikens’ foot and grabbed the knife out of his hand, the report stated.

Aikens took off but was caught a short time later.

He was charged with felonious assault.

The victim suffered minor cuts, the report stated.

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s