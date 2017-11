POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) –¬†Firefighters in Poland are still trying to find the source of a fuel-like smell filtering through some homes along Route 170.

Crews have been on the scene since early Thursday afternoon.

Neighbors complained about the smell of gasoline or some other fuel in their basements. The homes are in the area of Poland Presbyterian Church.

So far, investigators have not been able to find the source of the fumes.