Police: Cleveland man leaves court during sentencing, crashes car

Police say Matthews jumped in a car and led police on a chase before crashing into an SUV

By Published:
courtroom generic

WADSWORTH, Ohio (AP) – Police say a man being sentenced in a road rage case walked out of an Ohio courtroom, jumped in a car and led police on a chase before crashing into an SUV.

Authorities say a couple and their baby were hurt in the crash near Akron, along with the 19-year-old suspect. The injuries weren’t serious.

Police say Cyrus Matthews, of Cleveland, had just been sentenced to 60 days in jail when he looked around the courtroom and quickly walked out Wednesday.

Matthews wasn’t handcuffed and there were no police in the courtroom. A bailiff gave chase and the judge yelled for Matthews to come back.

Police say he then jumped into a car outside the court and took off.

Court records don’t say whether Matthews has an attorney.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s