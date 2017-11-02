Police looking for suspect accused of shooting at Austintown Walmart

Terrance Craig is charged with felonious assault

By Published:
Terrance D. Craig, 26, of Campbell, charged with a shooting in Austintown.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for a man they say shot another man in the parking lot of Walmart in Austintown. 

They’ve identified the suspect as 26-year-old Terrance D. Craig, of Campbell. Craig is facing a felonious assault charge, and his whereabouts are unknown.

Police said Craig shot a man sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot of the store on Mahoning Avenue. The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. Monday.

The victim was shot in the stomach, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Those with information on Craig are asked to call Austintown Police at 330-799-9721.


