Police looking for suspect accused of shooting at Austintown Walmart

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for a man they say shot another man in the parking lot of Walmart in Austintown.

They’ve identified the suspect as 26-year-old Terrance D. Craig, of Campbell. Craig is facing a felonious assault charge, and his whereabouts are unknown.

Police said Craig shot a man sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot of the store on Mahoning Avenue. The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. Monday.

The victim was shot in the stomach, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Those with information on Craig are asked to call Austintown Police at 330-799-9721.



