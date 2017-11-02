President Trump’s Twitter account restored after brief interruption

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s Twitter account appeared to briefly disappear Thursday evening but is now back up and running.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday, social media reports surfaced that the president’s personal account, @realDonaldTrump, was unavailable, providing the error message that the user “does not exist.” The account was restored by 7:03 p.m.

It is not clear what caused the outage, which appeared to last under ten minutes.

Spokespeople for the White House and Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

