President Trump’s Twitter account restored after brief interruption

It's not clear why the @realDonaldTrump account briefly disappeared Thursday evening

The lawsuit says Twitter has become an important public forum for the president and he frequently makes public announcements on his realdonaldtrump account.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s Twitter account appeared to briefly disappear Thursday evening but is now back up and running.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday, social media reports surfaced that the president’s personal account, @realDonaldTrump, was unavailable, providing the error message that the user “does not exist.” The account was restored by 7:03 p.m.

It is not clear what caused the outage, which appeared to last under ten minutes.

Spokespeople for the White House and Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

