Address: 480 Youngstown Poland Rd, Struthers, Ohio 44471

Phone: 330-755-2232 x306

Store Hours: Wednesday, Thursday, Friday & Saturday 9am- 4pm

The Habitat Restore sells new and gently used household goods, furniture, appliances, and building materials to the public at a deep discount. All proceeds assist with the building of more habitat homes in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties.