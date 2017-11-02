Storm Team 27: AM showers, cloudy afternoon

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Rain early Thursday morning. Temperatures will warm into the 50’s.

Look for warmer temperatures Temperatures will push toward the low 60’s.

The unsettled weather will last into the weekend. It will stay warm through Sunday.

Forecast

Thursday: Cloudy, breezy, and warmer. Scattered showers in the morning, then an isolated sprinkle possible in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40%.

High: 63°

Thursday night: Cloudy and mild. A shower possible toward morning. Chance of rain 20%.

Low: 53°

Friday: Morning showers or thunderstorms likely. Peeks of sunshine in the afternoon and evening. Chance of rain 70%.

High: 57°

Saturday: Peeks of sunshine early. Becoming mostly cloudy with the chance for evening showers. Chance of rain 30%.

High: 60° Low: 38°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and warm. Chance for showers. Chance of rain 40%.

High: 65° Low: 51°

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, especially in the morning. Temperatures falling through the day. Chance of rain 60%.

High: 596 (Temps falling through the day) Low: 52°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Chance of rain 40%.

High: 48° Low: 40°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Chance of rain 40%.

High: 48° Low: 41°

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 49° Low: 39°