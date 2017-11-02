Storm Team 27: Cloudy, breezy, dry

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Mostly cloudy, breezy and dry this afternoon. Temperatures will push toward the low 60’s.

The unsettled weather will last into the weekend. It will stay warm through Sunday.

Forecast

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warmer.

High: 63°

Thursday night: Cloudy and mild.

Low: 59°

Friday: Morning showers or thunderstorms likely. Peeks of sunshine in the afternoon and evening. Chance of rain 70%.

High: 57°

Saturday: Peeks of sunshine early. Becoming mostly cloudy with the chance for evening showers. Chance of rain 30%.

High: 60° Low: 38°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and warm. Chance for showers. Chance of rain 40%.

High: 65° Low: 51°

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, especially in the morning. Temperatures falling through the day. Chance of rain 60%.

High: 596 (Temps falling through the day) Low: 52°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Chance of rain 40%.

High: 48° Low: 40°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Chance of rain 40%.

High: 48° Low: 41°

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 49° Low: 39°