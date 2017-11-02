Storm Team 27: Showers return overnight

By Published:

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Showers will return overnight with a chance for thunder.  Temperatures will stay mild with lows in the 50’s through morning.

Look for the risk for showers or thunderstorms early Friday.  Better weather will build in through the day with clouds trying to break up through the afternoon.  Temperatures will remain in the 50’s.  Cooler temperatures in the 30’s Friday night.

A warm weekend expected with showers returning Saturday afternoon and into Sunday.  A chance for thunder.  Temperatures will warm into the upper 50’s Saturday and then upper 60’s Sunday!

Forecast

Tonight: Showers with the chance for thunderstorms developing overnight. (90%)
Low: 52

Friday: Chance for showers or thunderstorms early. Decreasing clouds afternoon. (70% AM)
High: 57

Friday night: A few clouds.
Low: 35

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or a storm afternoon. (60%)
High: 59

Sunday: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (60%)
High: 69 Low: 55

Monday: Scattered showers with a chance for a thunderstorm. (70%)
High: 60 Low: 53

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 50 Low: 41

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (30%)
High: 45 Low: 35

Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 47 Low: 34

Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 53 Low: 32

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s