Storm Team 27: Showers return overnight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Showers will return overnight with a chance for thunder. Temperatures will stay mild with lows in the 50’s through morning.

Look for the risk for showers or thunderstorms early Friday. Better weather will build in through the day with clouds trying to break up through the afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the 50’s. Cooler temperatures in the 30’s Friday night.

A warm weekend expected with showers returning Saturday afternoon and into Sunday. A chance for thunder. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50’s Saturday and then upper 60’s Sunday!

Forecast

Tonight: Showers with the chance for thunderstorms developing overnight. (90%)

Low: 52

Friday: Chance for showers or thunderstorms early. Decreasing clouds afternoon. (70% AM)

High: 57

Friday night: A few clouds.

Low: 35

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or a storm afternoon. (60%)

High: 59

Sunday: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (60%)

High: 69 Low: 55

Monday: Scattered showers with a chance for a thunderstorm. (70%)

High: 60 Low: 53

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 50 Low: 41

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (30%)

High: 45 Low: 35

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 47 Low: 34

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 53 Low: 32