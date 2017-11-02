Suppression hearing set for former Niles mayor’s trial

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Niles Mayor Ralph Infante will be back in court, facing more than 40 criminal charges.

A suppression hearing is scheduled to take place this afternoon inside the Trumbull County courthouse for the case against Infante.

This hearing comes about a month and a half before his jury trial is set to begin.

Infante faces 41 criminal charges in the case, including theft in office, bribery and having unlawful interest in a public contract.

He’s accused of accepting bribes, operating an illegal gambling enterprise at ITAM 39 in Girard and selling jobs to people in exchange for work in the city. Several others are also facing charges in the case, including Infante’s wife, Judith, and Niles former auditor Charles Nader.

All have pleaded not guilty.

