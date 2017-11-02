Suppression hearing set for former Niles mayor’s trial

Ralph Infante faces 41 criminal charges in the case, including theft in office and bribery

By Published:
Former Niles mayor, Ralph Infante, pleaded not guilty to 56 counts.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Niles Mayor Ralph Infante will be back in court, facing more than 40 criminal charges.

A suppression hearing is scheduled to take place this afternoon inside the Trumbull County courthouse for the case against Infante.

This hearing comes about a month and a half before his jury trial is set to begin.

Infante faces 41 criminal charges in the case, including theft in office, bribery and having unlawful interest in a public contract.

He’s accused of accepting bribes, operating an illegal gambling enterprise at ITAM 39 in Girard and selling jobs to people in exchange for work in the city. Several others are also facing charges in the case, including Infante’s wife, Judith, and Niles former auditor Charles Nader.

All have pleaded not guilty.

WKBN will be in the courtroom for the latest developments. Check back here for updates on the latest developments, or watch WKBN 27 First News at 5 and 6 p.m. 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s