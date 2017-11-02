Trial date set for man accused in brutal Youngstown murder

Jury orientation is set to begin this Friday in the capital murder case of Lance Hundley. 

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –  An accused murderer from Youngstown will stand trial in April.

The case has taken many twists and turns with the defendant who has twice fired his attorneys, acted as his own counsel and then asked for another attorney be appointed for him.

Lance Hundley is now getting an attorney from the Columbus area. His trial is set for April 30.

 

Hundley is accused of killing Erika Huff and beating her mother in November 2015 as well as setting the woman’s house on fire to cover the crimes.

Hundley had accused his previous lawyers of not doing enough for him and dragging their feet, which they denied.

Hundley requested that Columbus Attorney Gregory Meyers serve as his counsel.

