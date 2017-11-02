Warren crime activity: Pregnant woman reports attack by man’s ex

Friday, October 27

7:15 p.m. – 900 block of Belvedere Ave. SE, reported felonious assault. A man told police that about a month before, a man he knew hit him in the face with a wrench, knocking him to the ground. The victim said the man and the victim’s boyfriend beat him up until he blacked out.

Saturday, October 28

1:54 p.m. – 1100 block of E. Market St., robbery at Schwebel Baking Company. An employee said a man grabbed cash from the register when it opened during a transaction. Police were unable to find the suspect, who is described as a white man in his late 20s to early 30s, about 5’9″ to 6’0″ tall and weighing 150 to 160 pounds. Investigators said he has dark hair with a small amount of facial hair and “droopy” eyes.

Sunday, October 29

12:45 a.m. – 900 block of Mahoning Ave. NW, a woman told police that she was at II Hype Bar, where she told a man that she was pregnant with his child. She said the man’s ex-girlfriend then attacked her, punching her in the face and pulling her hair, according to a police report.

2:50 a.m. – 1100 block of Norwood St. NW, police responded to a report of a carjacking. A witness said two men with guns tapped on the window of the car where a man appeared to be sleeping. She said they ordered the man to give them the car and then put him in the backseat and drove off.

Monday, October 30

8:05 p.m. – Tod Avenue and Beal Street, Donte Lyons, 41, of Maple Heights, arrested on a warrant out of Summit County and additionally charged with possession of marijuana.

Tuesday, October 31

4:34 p.m. – 2700 block of Mahoning Ave. NW, Charles Conley, 36, arrested and charged with robbery. Police said Conley stole a woman’s purse in the Giant Eagle parking lot. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

6:23 p.m. – location redacted, a mother reported that her 16-year-old daughter has been in a sexual relationship with a 31-year-old man.

10:04 p.m. – 2900 block of Beal St. NW, reported home burglary.

Wednesday, November 1

3:40 a.m. – 2400 block of Parkman Rd. NW, a McDonald’s employee said two men came through the drive-thru, unhappy that McMuffins were not being sold at that time. She said the driver pointed a gun and cursed at her before driving off.

9:30 a.m. – 200 block of Tod Ave. NW, coin machines on a washer and dryer at a Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority (TMHA) property were broken. Police said it looked like someone was trying to pry them open.

11:15 a.m. – 1900 block of Roman St. SE, reported burglary at Sunshine Homes of Warren. Maintenance workers told police a copper pipe was missing.

4:10 p.m. – 100 block of Cherry Ave. NW, Zachary Aikins, 20, arrested and charged with felonious assault. Police responded to a stabbing and later found the suspect, Aikins, walking along Stiles Street. The victim said Aikins stabbed him because Aikins was upset about being evicted from the property. The victim’s mother was able to step on Aikins’ foot, hold him down, and take the knife away. Aikins pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

