WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was sentenced to 30 months in prison on child sex charges.

In September, Shawn Currence pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Prosecutors said the victim was a 15-year-old girl, and the crimes happened from May through October of 2016.

As a part of his sentence, Currence will also have to register as a sex offender.