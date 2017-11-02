Woman drives off road in Youngstown, rolls onto train tracks below

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Rescue crews from Youngstown had to pull a car off railroad tracks after the driver crashed into a ravine.

The accident happened just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the woman was driving on Poland Avenue, near the Mahoning River, when she went off the road. The car rolled down a 60-foot embankment and onto a set of train tracks.

Youngstown police said the woman told them the roads were wet from the rain and that caused her to lose control.

The woman was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Police said the woman will be cited for failure to control.