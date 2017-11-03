Austintown crime activity: Woman arrested inside makeshift haunted house

Wednesday, October 25

7:49 p.m. – 200 block of Carnegie Ave., Christal Frye, 34, arrested on a warrant and additionally charged with drug abuse, drug paraphernalia, drug abuse instruments, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Police were called to a house for Frye returning a vehicle she took without permission. When police arrived, a man told them Frye was hiding in the garage, which had been converted into a haunted house. Officers went through the “haunted house” and found Frye hiding inside. They then searched the car she returned and said they found a bag of cocaine, a syringe, a burnt spoon with heroin residue, a glass crack pipe, and several empty drug packets.



Saturday, October 28

12:28 a.m. – 800 block of N. Canfield Niles Rd. and Interstate Blvd., Erin Barrickman, 38, of Warren, arrested and charged with possession of drugs and drug abuse instruments and falsification; Christina Doughty, 32, of Warren, arrested on an outstanding warrant. According to a report, police pulled Barrickman over for expired registration. Police said she initially gave them a different name, Social Security number, and birth date. Police searched the car and found cocaine, heroin, and a syringe, according to the report.

3:06 a.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Martin Eberth IV, 38, of Canfield, charged with disorderly conduct. According to a report, police woke up Eberth, who was slumped over in front of O’Donald’s. They said he smelled like alcohol, was unable to stand, and barely able to speak. The bartender told police Eberth had been drinking and was supposed to report to jail the next day for an OVI he had received. Eberth was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Monday, October 30

7:54 p.m. – Route 11, Te Ron Villanueva, 24, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant during a traffic stop.



Tuesday, October 31

Luz Goines, 19, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with soliciting and possession of criminal tools. Goines is accused of soliciting an undercover officer. Police said Goines had advertised sex services in the dating section of a website and agreed to meet the officer. Once at the meeting location, police said Goines tried to run when she saw them. Police said Goines admitted to being involved with prostitution after becoming unemployed.

12:17 p.m. – 100 block of Ohltown Rd., Chris Gause, 56, of West Farmington, arrested on a warrant.

10:19 p.m. – Countryside Dr. and Country Trl., police were called for someone performing CPR on a man in a truck. According to the report, when police arrived, a man was in the truck yelling for help and saying his son, 35-year-old Adam Pondillo, was not breathing. Police revived the unconscious man with several doses of naloxone. They searched him and found a brown powdery substance. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Pondillo is facing charges of inducing panic and drug abuse. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.



Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: